Uh oh. . .

Some LSU players apparently dared to smoke celebratory cigars after defeating Clemson in last night’s national championship game in New Orleans:

And thankfully they did because now we have this iconic shot of soon-to-be NFL QB Joe Burrow:

The smoke was “suffocating” according to this journo who was in the room:

And that’s when the cops came in to rain on the victory celebration:

No arrests were made, however:

***

