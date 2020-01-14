Uh oh. . .

Some LSU players apparently dared to smoke celebratory cigars after defeating Clemson in last night’s national championship game in New Orleans:

There is cigar smoke emanating from the #LSU locker room. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

And thankfully they did because now we have this iconic shot of soon-to-be NFL QB Joe Burrow:

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

The smoke was “suffocating” according to this journo who was in the room:

It was so unbelievably smoky in the LSU locker room from the players smoking cigars I can taste it … and no, I didn’t have one. It was suffocating. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 14, 2020

And that’s when the cops came in to rain on the victory celebration:

Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020

No arrests were made, however:

Several players holding stogies laughed at the warning like it was a joke but the officer wasn’t smiling. Cop threatens arrest for LSU players smoking cigars https://t.co/5va9mZqDPS pic.twitter.com/QL7smdGRiT — AL.com (@aldotcom) January 14, 2020

***