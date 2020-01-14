Elizabeth Warren released her plan to forgive student loan debt and she’s allegedly found a way to spend billions of taxpayer dollars without any input from Congress whatsoever:
Elizabeth Warren says she can forgive student loan debt without Congress https://t.co/BvXC9nKkJR
Yes, just like the Founders intended: the all powerful purse of the Department of Education!
Understand this: The Department of Education has broad authority to end the student loan debt crisis. When I'm president, I plan to use that authority.
If Dems want to return America to a monarchy, just say so:
“We can’t afford to wait for Congress to act.” https://t.co/zru9y1kVr8
Warren’s plan is straight out of a sitcom:
Kramer: “It’s a write-off for them.”
Jerry: “How is it a write-off?”
Kramer: “They just write it off.”
Jerry: “Write it off what?”
Kramer: “Jerry, all these big companies, they write off everything.”
Jerry: “You don’t even know what a write-off is.” https://t.co/vrt2rfGU3B
Also, she knows this would never fly:
In other news, she cannot. https://t.co/YubBUweLvM
She’s grasping at straws:
Warren’s making things up to try to salvage free-falling poll numbers. https://t.co/GW2W7TSkC5
Who wants to tell them?
Democrats think the President heads the legislative branch. https://t.co/V0UDg3Wzev
And this is why we have such a hard time with Dems getting mad at what President Trump does when they find ways to take executive power even further:
"How can Trump still us the 2002 AUMF to justify killing Soleimani?"
"Also, I'm going to misuse a provision in a 1964 law to cancel all student loans."
We — hope — Congress will eventually get its act together:
Hey Congress, how about getting off your ass and having a debate about these statutes to ensure they should still be used by presidents in this way?
But we’re not holding our breath:
Congress: Hey, we're too busy preening for the cameras during our eternal reelection campaigns. Don't ask us to do any work.
Welcome to the future of American government:
We're all "unitary executive" proponents now.
(and yes, I'm aware this has nothing to do with the "unitary executive," but it's exactly what Dems have frequently described as the horror of a "unitary executive.") https://t.co/WucbZuzjaB
