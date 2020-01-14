As you know by now, LSU defeated Clemson last night in the national championship game and the party was on:

The party is only getting started pic.twitter.com/xuRpZ0XQSo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

LSU even cancelled classes ahead of the game knowing that, win or lose, students had other things on their minds for Monday and Tuesday:

Official: Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday at LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge. The university will remain open. More details to come. — LSU (@LSU) January 10, 2020

But to New York Times Editorial Board member Binyamin Applebaum, cancelling classes “is some next level stuff”:

LSU cancelled all classes, for everyone, for two days, because its football team is playing for the national championship. Obviously LSU's professional football players aren't there for the classes, but this is some next-level stuff.https://t.co/UKXevWla1T — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 14, 2020

He went on to call LSU a fake university because of it:

Do the Warren/Sanders "free public college" proposals include LSU, or would it only apply to actual schools? — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 14, 2020

And he wants the NCAA to take action:

If the @ncaa actually cared about students, it would bar schools from engaging in this kind of nonsense. But the NCAA only cares about one thing: Making money. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 14, 2020

First of all, they’re adding two days to the calendar at the end of the semester:

They’re adding two days at the end of the semester. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 14, 2020

And university professors are OK with it if this is any indication:

LSU faculty member here. It’ll be fine. We’ll add a couple of days to the semester on the back end. College can be – should be. – fun. https://t.co/SKHcqwRWK1 — ROBERT MANN (@RTMannJr) January 14, 2020

Cancelling two days of classes is also pretty low on the priority list of NCAA reforms, if you’re actually mad at the NCAA:

there are at least 9,203,369 different things to send angry ncaa tweets about, and this……………….. ……………….. ………………….. ……………… ………………. …………… ………………….. ……………. ………… ………ain't it https://t.co/xlqKToxDwO — pat muldowney (@muldowney) January 14, 2020

Do better, NYT:

There are a million fair criticisms of football's influence on campuses. Suggesting all of LSU's players are bad students or don't care about school makes you a pretty poor messenger for those criticisms https://t.co/tQxzxKSQmE — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 14, 2020

***

Related: