As you know by now, LSU defeated Clemson last night in the national championship game and the party was on:

LSU even cancelled classes ahead of the game knowing that, win or lose, students had other things on their minds for Monday and Tuesday:

But to New York Times Editorial Board member Binyamin Applebaum, cancelling classes “is some next level stuff”:

He went on to call LSU a fake university because of it:

And he wants the NCAA to take action:

First of all, they’re adding two days to the calendar at the end of the semester:

And university professors are OK with it if this is any indication:

Cancelling two days of classes is also pretty low on the priority list of NCAA reforms, if you’re actually mad at the NCAA:

Do better, NYT:

