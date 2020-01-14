Anthony Scaramucci thinks President Trump will lose in 2020 because, in movies, the bully never wins:

First up, here’s movie star and Twitchy favorite Adam Baldwin dropping the Mooch on his head:

Hope is not a strategy, Anthony. Is this all Dems have? For real?

He just won’t go away:

Scaramucci is also getting dunked on as there are plenty of films where the bully wins, so his hot take is doubly dumb:

Maybe he missed all of these, too?

It’s his superpower:

This really is an embarrassing take from the former Trump staffer:

***

