Anthony Scaramucci thinks President Trump will lose in 2020 because, in movies, the bully never wins:
Name one Hollywood movie where the bully won?
Exactly.
We can defeat @realDonaldTrump and we will.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 14, 2020
First up, here’s movie star and Twitchy favorite Adam Baldwin dropping the Mooch on his head:
Name one person that believes Washington D.C. = Hollywood.
Exactly.
Only 5 more years…https://t.co/Dj8SWmjdNG
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 14, 2020
Hope is not a strategy, Anthony. Is this all Dems have? For real?
Not to be pedantic, but Hollywood movies are about wish fulfillment and deliberate suspension of disbelief https://t.co/pdJX0AsIX7
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2020
He just won’t go away:
Are there any where the buffoon desperately tries to extend his fifteen minutes of fame? https://t.co/NEuNwrKwef
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 14, 2020
Scaramucci is also getting dunked on as there are plenty of films where the bully wins, so his hot take is doubly dumb:
– No Country for Old Men
– Chinatown
– Valkyrie
– Se7en
– The Usual Suspects
– Arlington Road https://t.co/ATHtxQcNzh
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 14, 2020
Maybe he missed all of these, too?
The Godfather Part 2 https://t.co/rc04mMbKzg
— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 14, 2020
Avengers infinity War? https://t.co/x3He9TVkKc
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 14, 2020
Braveheart https://t.co/oCRLWzlkK6
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2020
It’s his superpower:
impressed by how much this gets wrong about both movies and politics https://t.co/I6fmjRliBv
— Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) January 14, 2020
This really is an embarrassing take from the former Trump staffer:
Everyone knows that real life is just like the movies. https://t.co/iPkLDs3sA8
— Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 14, 2020
