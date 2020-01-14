Anthony Scaramucci thinks President Trump will lose in 2020 because, in movies, the bully never wins:

Name one Hollywood movie where the bully won? Exactly. We can defeat @realDonaldTrump and we will. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 14, 2020

First up, here’s movie star and Twitchy favorite Adam Baldwin dropping the Mooch on his head:

Name one person that believes Washington D.C. = Hollywood. Exactly. Only 5 more years…https://t.co/Dj8SWmjdNG — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 14, 2020

Hope is not a strategy, Anthony. Is this all Dems have? For real?

Not to be pedantic, but Hollywood movies are about wish fulfillment and deliberate suspension of disbelief https://t.co/pdJX0AsIX7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 14, 2020

He just won’t go away:

Are there any where the buffoon desperately tries to extend his fifteen minutes of fame? https://t.co/NEuNwrKwef — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 14, 2020

Scaramucci is also getting dunked on as there are plenty of films where the bully wins, so his hot take is doubly dumb:

– No Country for Old Men

– Chinatown

– Valkyrie

– Se7en

– The Usual Suspects

– Arlington Road https://t.co/ATHtxQcNzh — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 14, 2020

Maybe he missed all of these, too?

The Godfather Part 2 https://t.co/rc04mMbKzg — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 14, 2020

It’s his superpower:

impressed by how much this gets wrong about both movies and politics https://t.co/I6fmjRliBv — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) January 14, 2020

This really is an embarrassing take from the former Trump staffer:

Everyone knows that real life is just like the movies. https://t.co/iPkLDs3sA8 — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 14, 2020

