Comedian Patti Harrison is offering to “personally suck u” if you vote for Bernie Sanders with the caveat if she has the time:

If you vote for Bernie I will personally suck u if u ask & I have the time!

Time for a “ratio felatio”?

give this woman a ratio fellatio https://t.co/NUY2RQ9Gld — ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕠𝕤 (@ChuckEChaves) January 10, 2020

In Latin, this is what’s known as a “quid pro blow”:

Um, Quid Pro Blow? https://t.co/GHpO4hJHmF — Just A Dude (@JustaDudeInSoCA) January 11, 2020

Libs are always promising this and never delivering:

Madonna promised this if we voted Hillary in Nov. 2016 and I'm still waiting to cash in. https://t.co/C6h6bF2xYY — LL Chrisna J (@chrisna) January 10, 2020

Any gymnasiums for rent in Iowa?

There you have it, now get together and rent a gymnasium.https://t.co/xmdV0ULZxW — Frank Jonen (@frankjonen) January 11, 2020

But we must admire her dedication. Will supporters for other candidate follow suit? Like, the YangGang-Bang has a nice ring to it:

***