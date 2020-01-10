What an odd thing to tweet, especially with tensions with Iran as high as they are. “Namaste,” says the U.S. Navy:

Calm before the storm. #Namaste Did you know that #Yoga is one of the many ways that Sailors can get their mind and body right at sea to stay Navy fit? #FridayFitness pic.twitter.com/1FiYwQlOSn — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 10, 2020

Eek. It’s getting worse. “Get your zen on”?

One way to stay in shape is to get your #Zen on! See how these sailors practice yoga to stay #FitToFight! https://t.co/ojxYmjJfxc — Military OneSource (@Military1Source) January 10, 2020

You know, maybe the branches of our armed forces shouldn’t tweet these kind of things, as noted by Marine vet Jesse Kelly:

Then vs. Now We are not improving. pic.twitter.com/Ha7GbUjjAu — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 10, 2020

Maybe they threatened to downward-dog the Ruskies?

WATCH: US warship ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian Navy vessel in Arabian Sea, video shows: https://t.co/zBux0TPDDT — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) January 10, 2020

***