In the interview we told you about last night that Sen. Elizabeth Warren did with Elle magazine, she told readers they “deserve better” and they should “dump the guy who ghosted you”:

Chaser. . .

OK Boomer. And as Katie Pavlich so rightfully points out, the elderly liberal from Massachusetts has no idea what “ghosting” actually means:

She’s Beto in a dress:

Shhh, Noah. Let’s let it happen:

She’s next:

Keep trying, though:

Even her fans are pointing it out:

It’s a pattern with her. She’s not a Native American:

Nor is she taking selfies:

LOL. Yes, this. But a lib version:

***

