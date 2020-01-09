Shot. . .

In the interview we told you about last night that Sen. Elizabeth Warren did with Elle magazine, she told readers they “deserve better” and they should “dump the guy who ghosted you”:

You deserve better. Dump the guy who ghosted you, convince the roommate to let you adopt a dog, and I'll take care of canceling your student loan debt! https://t.co/YIMb9o1Y8P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 9, 2020

Chaser. . .

OK Boomer. And as Katie Pavlich so rightfully points out, the elderly liberal from Massachusetts has no idea what “ghosting” actually means:

How do you dump a guy who already ghosted you tho https://t.co/o7xgz8ETEX — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 9, 2020

She’s Beto in a dress:

Said it earlier today: The Warren campaign is looking more and more like the failed Beto campaign. Just a miserable, desperate mess. https://t.co/AFhW7art0m — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 9, 2020

Shhh, Noah. Let’s let it happen:

Running to be president of Twitter killed Kamala Harris’ campaign. https://t.co/u7DmWZGyCF Looks like Warren is falling into the same trap. https://t.co/A4cQGG6RZK — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 9, 2020

She’s next:

Any advice for when Democratic primary voters are ghosting you? https://t.co/EEcmwbpFBT — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) January 9, 2020

Keep trying, though:

Every attempt to be *hip* is worse than the previous one. https://t.co/yRe8ZwxoGG — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 9, 2020

Even her fans are pointing it out:

I love E Warr but let’s face it: it’s virtually impossible to dump someone who’s already ghosted you. https://t.co/PC2CBWF44S — Martha Kelly (@MarthaKelly3) January 9, 2020

It’s a pattern with her. She’s not a Native American:

Same way she's made a career out of the Native American blood that she doesn't have.😁 — Michael Jones (@michael241183) January 9, 2020

Nor is she taking selfies:

Verified users on Twitter are not "blue checkmarks." The checkmarks are white. Warren is not taking selfies with people, because she is not taking the photos herself. They are just plain photos. Reply with your favorite dumb hills that you will die on. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 8, 2020

LOL. Yes, this. But a lib version:

Remember the scene from Animal House where John Belushi says the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor. Yeah, that kind of moment, except Animal House was entertaining and lasted less than 2 hours. — Gregg Hendry (@gregghendry) January 9, 2020

