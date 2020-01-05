Congratulations, Jack! Twitter is now being used for formal notification to Congress of future military action against Iran:

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Well, Congress DID ask to be notified:

This is the future maybe?

We suspect this is a new 1st: https://t.co/SzulBvlBRp — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 5, 2020

The usual suspects, however, are not amused:

Ummm… is this a war declaration on Twitter?

Shouldn’t his account be suspended for this?

And why does he assume that this is satisfaction of the legal requirement for AUMF etc.

This dude has lost his mind https://t.co/Gb9D8kPAuZ — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) January 5, 2020

Trump makes a complete mockery of our Constitution and the only reason he can do it is because Republicans in Congress care more about him than our founding principles. https://t.co/TUlatOPwLM — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 5, 2020

This guy just can't stop deescalating! https://t.co/uob6n31Qz8 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 5, 2020

This is a broken and confused man who wishes he were a king. Or the owner of a successful casino. https://t.co/3PRG1zCgEM — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 5, 2020

This tweet deserves a zillion "Sir, this is a Wendy's" jokes, except it's the President of the United States acting like a lunatic, threatening war with 80 million people, and completely not understanding the Constitution he is sworn to defend. In other words, Sunday. https://t.co/epkn3Lq14Z — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 5, 2020

Legal notice via Twitter? It is time to invoke the 25th amendment before this goes any further. https://t.co/31lZeo87YK — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 5, 2020

What must it feel like to be a Republican member of Congress and to see this and look down at your shoes and pretend it doesn't matter and it doesn't scare you and there's nothing you can do about it anyway? https://t.co/y9bWyTEbQy — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 5, 2020

This freak could start a nuclear war with a typo. https://t.co/uECkifGHT7 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 5, 2020

Yeah, not how the War Powers Act works, but whatever. https://t.co/W37giBldTQ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 5, 2020

We get how people don’t think he’s taking it seriously and all, but asking why he’s not banned from Twitter over it is why it’s hard to take any of these criticisms seriously:

President is inciting violence and wae against a country using this social media platform. People have been kicked off for writing a snarky tweet. https://t.co/DXHABm14qz — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 5, 2020

