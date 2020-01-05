Over 20,000 Likes, and counting, for this totally bogus quote from the NYT’s Kurt Andersen:

“Literally fake news”:

Basically, he took a bunch of quotes from a NYT article and strung them together. Here’s what the quotes really say:

Trending

And, poof: It went mega viral:

Of course, when called out on it, he blamed “pathetic fake-outraged Trumpists”:

Here’s a corrected version:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: new york times