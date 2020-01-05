America might bet the “Great Satan,” but when it’s time for a funeral, nothing beats a Chevy?

Spotted at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral:

One of ironies is Qassem Suleimani’s body was carried in a US-made Chevrolet truck and guarded by Iraqi security equipped by US. This as crowds called America “the great Satan” pic.twitter.com/t8DbN2GTPz — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 4, 2020

And Katie Pavlich’s reaction is perfect! Brought to justice by American forces, transported in death by an American car and protected by guards paid for by Americans:

Apparently, Iranians like Chevys:

Khomeini's first ride on his arrival to Tehran from exile during the revolution days was also a Chevrolet. He later coined 'The Great Satan' to describe the US. pic.twitter.com/IIRhsS9FzL — varujean avanessian (@pandagulu) January 4, 2020

Make the ad!

Wow. What a find, Varujean. “Chevy, the truck of choice for Iran’s ‘revolutionaries’ since 1979.” — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 4, 2020

***