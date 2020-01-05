Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, is having a little issue ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes as it sounds like she was ghosted by her hair and makeup person:

My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

We’re just spitballing here, but maybe you can do your own hair and makeup? But what do we know:

As for this hair and makeup artist’s future in Hollywood, good luck:

I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

