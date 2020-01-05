Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, is having a little issue ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes as it sounds like she was ghosted by her hair and makeup person:
My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late.
— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020
Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen.
— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020
Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here.
— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020
We’re just spitballing here, but maybe you can do your own hair and makeup? But what do we know:
As for this hair and makeup artist’s future in Hollywood, good luck:
I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020
