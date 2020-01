Nikki Haley on the death of Qassem Soleimani:

Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands. His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing. @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸

and here’s a flashback that potential 2024 presidential candidate was calling out Qassem Soleimani at the United Nations TWO YEARS AGO.

“They should have listened”:

Amb. @NikkiHaley put Soleimani and the Iranian regime on notice at the UN two years ago. They should have listened. President Trump did the right thing. pic.twitter.com/NFEEeDEXh6 — Stand For America (@standamericanow) January 3, 2020

Over to you, Iran:

As Amb. @NikkiHaley said in Sept 2018, America will not stand for the Iranian regime using its proxies to cause chaos in the Middle East. The administration was clear in warning the UN the United States takes Iran’s dangerous behavior seriously — they should do the same. pic.twitter.com/iFJyJqW2iV — Stand For America (@standamericanow) January 3, 2020

She was also speaking out against Iran’s influence on the Iraqi government before the drone strike:

The Iraq “protests” are a clear example of how desperate the criminal Iranian regime has become, and that American pressure is working. The United States must not back down or give into threats. @NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/2Efl1wE49i — Stand For America (@standamericanow) December 31, 2019

When/if she does run for president, these definitely will be in her campaign ads.

***