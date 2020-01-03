In the second to last tweet in a 12-tweet thread listing the justification for the drone strike on Qasem Soleimani, Vice President Mike Pence listed the now-dead Iranian General to the 9/11 attack, saying he “assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorists attacks in the United States”:

Well, this won’t go over well:

First up, there were 19, not 12 9/11 terrorists (and we’re pretty sure VP Pence knows this):

It looks like what he’s quoting from is the 9/11 report which says, “[W]e now have evidence suggesting that 8 to 10 of the 14 Saudi ‘muscle’ operatives traveled into or out of Iran between October 2000 and February 2001”:

Trending

The report also said there was no evidence Iran “was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack,” but that doesn’t mean VP Pence’s tweet is inaccurate as it’s plausible Soleimani did have role in getting these “muscle” hijackers safe passage through Iran:

And here’s CNN’s Daniel Dale raining on everyone’s parade:

After taking some heat for that tweet, Dale added:

And:

As for the rest of VP Pence’s thread, there’s more than enough justification for President Trump’s ordered action:

 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNMike PenceQasem Soleimani