The media is pretty psyched about Bernie Sanders’ “massive” 4th quarter fundraising numbers:

NEWS: Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019, according to the campaign — a massive sum. It’s the strongest quarter any Democratic presidential candidate announced thus far for the year. https://t.co/rvdvr6zhdR — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 2, 2020

It’s a “major haul,” you know:

NEW: @BernieSanders with a major Q4 haul: $34.5 million raised ($9.2m increase from Q3) 1.8 million donations this Q 900k donations in December; strongest month of the quarter totaling over +$18 million. +5 mill contributions since February announcehttps://t.co/1S7JmgACzZ — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) January 2, 2020

This is “the largest single-quarter haul bay any candidate so far in the Democratic party race”:

Senator Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million last quarter, his campaign said, the largest single-quarter haul by any candidate so far in the Democratic primary race https://t.co/LItuORK88m — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2020

And then the Trump campaign released its 4th quarter fundraising numbers, which blew away Bernie’s:

President Trump’s campaign raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, per Brad Parscale. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 2, 2020

And Trump has over $100 million of cash on hand:

Just in: Trump campaign raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019, holds $102.7 cash on hand The campaign raised a total of $143 million in 2019 and banked $83.4 million of it pic.twitter.com/DYaU3P7uDl — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 2, 2020

An “unstoppable juggernaut,” indeed:

JUST IN: Trump campaign says it raised $46 Million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and has a “whopping” $102.7 million cash on hand. “The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut,” Trump campaign manager @parscale says. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 2, 2020

And this doesn’t even include RNC $$$:

$46 million in Q4. This is a big, unprecedented number, at this point, raised by @realDonaldTrump’s campaign. And it does not include money raised by RNC or the joint committees between the campaign and RNC. That combined total will be awe-inspiring.https://t.co/1rev6FiTcb — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 2, 2020

