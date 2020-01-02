The media is pretty psyched about Bernie Sanders’ “massive” 4th quarter fundraising numbers:

It’s a “major haul,” you know:

This is “the largest single-quarter haul bay any candidate so far in the Democratic party race”:

And then the Trump campaign released its 4th quarter fundraising numbers, which blew away Bernie’s:

And Trump has over $100 million of cash on hand:

An “unstoppable juggernaut,” indeed:

And this doesn’t even include RNC $$$:

