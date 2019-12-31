Sen. Lindsey Graham put Iran on notice after today attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq by pro-Iran mitias, threatening the county’s oil refining capabilities over these continued provocations:

Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad. He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch. (1/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

To the Iranian government: Be careful what you wish for — a country that depends on the ability to refine oil for its existence needs to be cautious. (2/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

President Trump, unlike President Obama, will hold you accountable for threats against Americans and hit you where it hurts the most. Choose your battles wisely. (3/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

He also called on “our Iraqi allies” to do more:

To our Iraqi allies: This is your moment to convince the American people the US-Iraq relationship is meaningful to you and worth protecting. Protect our American personnel. You will not regret it. (4/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

Does he mean our Iraqi allies that are literally right there with the militants?

Iraqi government Member of Parliament Hasan Salem participated in the attack against the U.S Embassy in #Baghdad #Iraq , he claims this is the end for U.S and allies including Saudi Arabia ,Israel and UAE. pic.twitter.com/kgjyk5dir5 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 31, 2019

Anyway, Iraq’s prime minister is calling on the attack to end:

The Prime Minister is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces @AdilAbdAlMahdi He issues a statement on the recent developments in Iraq.

رئيس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @AdilAbdAlMahdi يصدر بياناً حول التطورات الأخيرة في العراق. — Government of Iraq – الحكومة العراقية (@IraqiGovt) December 31, 2019

Prime Minister @AdilAbdAlMahdi: The American strike on our military units has been condemned, and the solemn ceremony for the funeral of the martyrs is part of the loyalty to their precious blood, but away from contact with embassy buildings, and everyone should leave immediately away from these places.

رئيس الوزراء @AdilAbdAlMahdi: إن الضربة الأمريكية على قطعاتنا العسكرية تمت ادانتها وإن المراسم المهيبة لتشييع الشهداء هي جزء من الوفاء لدمائهم الزكية الغالية لكن بعيداً عن الاحتكاك بمباني السفارات، وعلى الجميع المغادرة فوراً بعيداً عن هذه الأماكن. — Government of Iraq – الحكومة العراقية (@IraqiGovt) December 31, 2019

Prime Minister @AdilAbdAlMhadi: We recall that any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies and representations is an act that will be strictly prohibited by the security forces and the law will be punished with the most severe penalties.

رئيس الوزراء @AdilAbdAlMhadi: ونذكر أن أي اعتداء أو تحرش بالسفارات والممثليات الأجنبية هو فعل ستمنعه بصرامة القوات الأمنية وسيعاقب عليه القانون بأشد العقوبات. — Government of Iraq – الحكومة العراقية (@IraqiGovt) December 31, 2019

***

