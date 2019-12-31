Shot. . .
Elizabeth Warren will be giving a speech today at the Old South Meeting House in Boston:
Senator Elizabeth Warren is set to give a New Year’s Eve speech from the Old South Meeting House in Boston Tuesday morning as she marks a year since announcing her presidential run. https://t.co/CwLpnQM5pK
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 31, 2019
Chaser. . .
This is the same place where colonists dressed up as Native Americans for the Boston Tea Party in 1773:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Warren giving a major speech this morning in Boston at the Old South Meeting House
aka
Where revolutionaries dressed up as Native Americans for the Boston Tea Party in 1773 😂😂😂https://t.co/uQT8POg6Xb
You. Can. Not. Make. This. Up.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 31, 2019
Never forget:
Never forget Elizabeth Warren is a scam artist who claimed to be Native American on legal documents pic.twitter.com/jib5sTd8Cs
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 31, 2019
Just like in 1773, the patriots gather to be led by a fake Native American:
Getting ready to welcome @SenWarren to Old South Meeting House. pic.twitter.com/BiOzQYA4Gx
— OldSouthMeetingHouse (@OSMHBoston) December 31, 2019
Hey, maybe magic will strike twice and Warren WILL change American history forever?
