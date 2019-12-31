Shot. . .

Elizabeth Warren will be giving a speech today at the Old South Meeting House in Boston:

Chaser. . .

This is the same place where colonists dressed up as Native Americans for the Boston Tea Party in 1773:

Never forget:

Just like in 1773, the patriots gather to be led by a fake Native American:

Hey, maybe magic will strike twice and Warren WILL change American history forever?

***

