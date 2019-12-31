Shot. . .

Elizabeth Warren will be giving a speech today at the Old South Meeting House in Boston:

Senator Elizabeth Warren is set to give a New Year’s Eve speech from the Old South Meeting House in Boston Tuesday morning as she marks a year since announcing her presidential run. https://t.co/CwLpnQM5pK — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 31, 2019

Chaser. . .

This is the same place where colonists dressed up as Native Americans for the Boston Tea Party in 1773:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH Warren giving a major speech this morning in Boston at the Old South Meeting House aka Where revolutionaries dressed up as Native Americans for the Boston Tea Party in 1773 😂😂😂https://t.co/uQT8POg6Xb You. Can. Not. Make. This. Up. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 31, 2019

Never forget:

Never forget Elizabeth Warren is a scam artist who claimed to be Native American on legal documents pic.twitter.com/jib5sTd8Cs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 31, 2019

Just like in 1773, the patriots gather to be led by a fake Native American:

Getting ready to welcome @SenWarren to Old South Meeting House. pic.twitter.com/BiOzQYA4Gx — OldSouthMeetingHouse (@OSMHBoston) December 31, 2019

Hey, maybe magic will strike twice and Warren WILL change American history forever?

