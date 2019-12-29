While campaigning in New Hampshire today, Joe Biden told voters “we should put [fossil fuel executives] in jail” for, well, he’s not entirely clear. Something about their actions in “underserved neighborhoods”:
.@JoeBiden on fossil fuel execs: “We should put them in jail” for pollution pic.twitter.com/OLqZMwi4E5
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2019
You mean like Hunter Biden? Put Hunter Biden in jail?
Don't forget: Hunter Biden was a fossil fuel Exec. https://t.co/EJOTq9SuPY
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019
Of course Biden is a giant hypocrite over this as his private plane use certainly qualifies for an environmental crime if he’s ready to prosecute executives at fossil fuel companies. Lock him up, too?
A couple months ago: "Joe Biden spent way more on private jets in the third quarter than his top 2020 Democratic rivals" (https://t.co/TOiL5VZu0b)#HypocrisyJoehttps://t.co/THQA9A5osQ
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 30, 2019
Lead by example, Joe, and ditch the jet!
"We're not the leader of the free world — we're the leader of the WORLD on this," Biden says in response to a Q on climate change in Peterborough.
A campaign aide said this should be the last Q, but Biden asked for more. #FITN
— Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) December 29, 2019
Biden went on to suggest “we’re all dead” if we don’t stop using fossil fuels (except for him and his private jet travel, of course):
“If we don’t stop using fossil fuels,” a questioner begins …
“We’re all dead,” @JoeBiden finishes.
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) December 29, 2019
Video here:
Also Biden: If we don’t stop using fossil fuels “we’re all dead” pic.twitter.com/SG4gHJtCTM
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 30, 2019
***