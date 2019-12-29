While campaigning in New Hampshire today, Joe Biden told voters “we should put [fossil fuel executives] in jail” for, well, he’s not entirely clear. Something about their actions in “underserved neighborhoods”:

.@JoeBiden on fossil fuel execs: “We should put them in jail” for pollution pic.twitter.com/OLqZMwi4E5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2019

You mean like Hunter Biden? Put Hunter Biden in jail?

Don't forget: Hunter Biden was a fossil fuel Exec. https://t.co/EJOTq9SuPY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019

Of course Biden is a giant hypocrite over this as his private plane use certainly qualifies for an environmental crime if he’s ready to prosecute executives at fossil fuel companies. Lock him up, too?

A couple months ago: "Joe Biden spent way more on private jets in the third quarter than his top 2020 Democratic rivals" (https://t.co/TOiL5VZu0b)#HypocrisyJoehttps://t.co/THQA9A5osQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 30, 2019

Lead by example, Joe, and ditch the jet!

"We're not the leader of the free world — we're the leader of the WORLD on this," Biden says in response to a Q on climate change in Peterborough. A campaign aide said this should be the last Q, but Biden asked for more. #FITN — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) December 29, 2019

Biden went on to suggest “we’re all dead” if we don’t stop using fossil fuels (except for him and his private jet travel, of course):

“If we don’t stop using fossil fuels,” a questioner begins … “We’re all dead,” @JoeBiden finishes. — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) December 29, 2019

Video here:

Also Biden: If we don’t stop using fossil fuels “we’re all dead” pic.twitter.com/SG4gHJtCTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 30, 2019

***