While campaigning in New Hampshire today, Joe Biden told voters “we should put [fossil fuel executives] in jail” for, well, he’s not entirely clear. Something about their actions in “underserved neighborhoods”:

You mean like Hunter Biden? Put Hunter Biden in jail?

Trending

Of course Biden is a giant hypocrite over this as his private plane use certainly qualifies for an environmental crime if he’s ready to prosecute executives at fossil fuel companies. Lock him up, too?

Lead by example, Joe, and ditch the jet!

Biden went on to suggest “we’re all dead” if we don’t stop using fossil fuels (except for him and his private jet travel, of course):

Video here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hunter BidenJoe Biden