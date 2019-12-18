Bill Kristol is channeling Clement Clarke Moore’s famous “A Visit from St. Nicholas” poem this morning with a special version aime at House Republicans ahead of today’s impeachment vote:

'Twas the day of impeachment and all through the House

No Republican was rebelling, each was a mouse;

Then out on the floor there arose a clatter;

I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.

And to my wondering eyes–oh forsooth!

A few brave Republicans speaking the truth… — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 18, 2019

"Now, Kinzinger! now Thornberry! now Upton! and Rooney!

None willing any longer to yield to the looneys.

Shout it from the porch! proclaim it from the wall!

The Republican Party isn't hopeless after all!

Of Donald Trump's guilt they eloquently spoke… Then, alas, I awoke. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 18, 2019

We’re so sorry this is happening to you, Bill:

You think I was kidding. I WAS NOT. https://t.co/l6YpBWn41C — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2019

Hopefully not too hard:

The saddest part about this is he worked really, really hard to compose it just right. https://t.co/iBajk1FPex — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 18, 2019

President Trump has broken so many people:

Sad to see obsession manifest, tbh https://t.co/o3OaypoJ5q — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) December 18, 2019

