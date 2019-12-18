It’s official.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is running for reelection:

Inbox: SENATOR SUSAN COLLINS ANNOUNCES REELECTION CAMPAIGN — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019

And her first email to supporters touts her “long record of bipartisan accomplishments”:

This will be her fifth term in the Senate if she wins:

Susan Collins makes it official this morning, announces she's running for a fifth term. pic.twitter.com/W728EuCb4f — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) December 18, 2019

But not a single lib will call her a “centrist,” especially after her Kavanaugh vote:

“The fundamental question I had to ask myself in making my decision was this: in today’s polarized political environment, is there still a role for a centrist who believes in getting things done through compromise, collegiality, & bipartisanship?“ Collins wrote to supporters(1/2) — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019

Sen COLLINS in email to supporters: “I have concluded that the answer to this question is “yes,” and I will, therefore, seek the honor of continuing to serve as Maine’s United States Senator.” (2/2) — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019

FWIW, she’s voted with Trump and the GOP 90% of the time:

Susan Collins votes with Republicans and President Trump more than 90% of the time. I wouldn’t call this a centrist or a definition of bipartisanship. https://t.co/GwsVQGFTDY — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 18, 2019

Open your checkbooks, everyone:

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she's running for reelection in 2020. Her announcement sets up what’s expected to be the most expensive political race in state history. https://t.co/UsTdNavyFj — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 18, 2019

