It’s official.
Senator Susan Collins of Maine is running for reelection:
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019
And her first email to supporters touts her “long record of bipartisan accomplishments”:
BREAKJNG … @SenSusanCollins is running for re-election. pic.twitter.com/LutD2VlAMu
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 18, 2019
This will be her fifth term in the Senate if she wins:
Susan Collins makes it official this morning, announces she's running for a fifth term. pic.twitter.com/W728EuCb4f
— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) December 18, 2019
But not a single lib will call her a “centrist,” especially after her Kavanaugh vote:
“The fundamental question I had to ask myself in making my decision was this: in today’s polarized political environment, is there still a role for a centrist who believes in getting things done through compromise, collegiality, & bipartisanship?“ Collins wrote to supporters(1/2)
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019
Sen COLLINS in email to supporters: “I have concluded that the answer to this question is “yes,” and I will, therefore, seek the honor of continuing to serve as Maine’s United States Senator.” (2/2)
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2019
FWIW, she’s voted with Trump and the GOP 90% of the time:
Susan Collins votes with Republicans and President Trump more than 90% of the time. I wouldn’t call this a centrist or a definition of bipartisanship. https://t.co/GwsVQGFTDY
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 18, 2019
Open your checkbooks, everyone:
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she's running for reelection in 2020. Her announcement sets up what’s expected to be the most expensive political race in state history. https://t.co/UsTdNavyFj
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 18, 2019
