It’s official.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is running for reelection:

And her first email to supporters touts her “long record of bipartisan accomplishments”:

This will be her fifth term in the Senate if she wins:

But not a single lib will call her a “centrist,” especially after her Kavanaugh vote:

FWIW, she’s voted with Trump and the GOP 90% of the time:

Open your checkbooks, everyone:

***

