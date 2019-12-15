What. The. F***:

Last week, Seattle and King County leaders hired transgender stripper Beyoncé Black St. James to perform at their annual conference on solving homelessness. Here's how they're using taxpayer money: pic.twitter.com/J0lCKVVfgO — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

And this story is 100% true. From the Seattle Times, reporting that the woman who hired the stripper has been suspended:

The director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness is on paid leave following a dancer’s strip show at the agency’s annual conference on Monday. Performer Beyoncé Black St. James danced topless in a sheer bodysuit, gave lap dances and kissed attendees, according to a staffer at a local housing nonprofit who attended the conference in South Seattle. Kira Zylstra, organizer of the conference at South Seattle College, has been placed on leave as of Thursday, according to Denise Rothleutner, chief of staff for the King County Department of Community and Human Services.

And people wonder why Seattle has a homelessness problem?

As the video shows, the programming has nothing to do with helping people on the streets—it's about affirming a radical ideology that puts identity politics above solving real problems. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

For years, Seattle has claimed that it "needs more resources" to solve homelessness, but as the video shows, they find it totally appropriate to pay for a transgender stripper to grind on members of the region's homelessness nonprofits and taxpayer-funded organizations. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

It's not a lack of resources that prevents Seattle from solving homelessness; it's a lack of leadership. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, King County spends more than $1 billion a year on homelessness programs—but have failed to deliver results for decades. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) December 15, 2019

