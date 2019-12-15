What. The. F***:

And this story is 100% true. From the Seattle Times, reporting that the woman who hired the stripper has been suspended:

The director of King County’s coordinating agency for homelessness is on paid leave following a dancer’s strip show at the agency’s annual conference on Monday.

Performer Beyoncé Black St. James danced topless in a sheer bodysuit, gave lap dances and kissed attendees, according to a staffer at a local housing nonprofit who attended the conference in South Seattle.

Kira Zylstra, organizer of the conference at South Seattle College, has been placed on leave as of Thursday, according to Denise Rothleutner, chief of staff for the King County Department of Community and Human Services.

And people wonder why Seattle has a homelessness problem?

Trending

Read more from Christopher Rufo here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Seattle