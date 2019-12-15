There are too many choices on the Obamacare exchange, says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized. That means I get to “choose” btwn 66 complex financial products. This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, &no one should go through this, either. pic.twitter.com/bIeD71CD5g — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

Because the plans should all be the same, right?

Yes because everyone is the same so there should be no difference in a plan for an 18 year old male and a 59 year old woman. https://t.co/ogjQIxnG6Z — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 16, 2019

She’s just like us:

Members of Congress experience administrative burdens just like the rest of us! https://t.co/Jf0i5mLhPl — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 16, 2019

This is not going to end like she thinks it will:

You get 66 choices. I got 3.

And they all cost 4x more than the insurance that the federal law made me ditch, with an $8,000+ annual deductible, for less coverage than my original insurance.

Stop complaining. https://t.co/4wNGYakshT — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) December 16, 2019

Actually, she didn’t have to get elected to Congress to get health care. Maybe she forgot, but Obamacare solved health care already:

While I am VERY thankful to finally have health insurance, it is a moral outrage that it took me *getting elected to Congress* for that to happen. The US needs to become an advanced society. That includes establishing healthcare as a right to all people. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

Welcome to the repeal-and-replace party, pal:

And as someone who has now experienced many parts of the insurance spectrum (being uninsured, underinsured, and adequately insured) I don’t see how anyone can think our current healthcare system only needs a 10% improvement or a just few tweaks. We need #MedicareForAll. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

It’s bad, but buy it anyway:

And once again, make sure to get insured if you can at https://t.co/oM59nhveTV Yes, it’s a pain. But it is worth it. I know some folks are bristling at the fact that I am pointing that out, but we have to acknowledge the reality so we can move forward together. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

We do agree on one thing, though:

I agree. It is an outrage that you were elected to Congress. However, if we are to become an advanced society… you won’t be in Congress. https://t.co/k8USu4noHn — Matthew (@matthops82) December 16, 2019

