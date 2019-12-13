Just to follow up on the story we told you about earlier, elderly socialist Bernie Sanders has un-endorsed The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur who is running in California’s 25th congressional district:

.@cenkuygur has been a longtime fighter against corruption. However, our movement is bigger than any one person. I hear my supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns. Cenk today said he is rejecting all endorsements for his campaign and I retract my endorsement. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

Note that Sanders only retracted the endorsement after Uygur said he will no longer accept endorsements:

A day after Bernie Sanders endorses Cenk Uygur, prompting backlash among Democrats and even some of Sanders’ supporters in California, Uygur’s campaign says he “will not accept endorsements.” pic.twitter.com/e16T7gLcNy — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) December 13, 2019

Which was quite the change of heart as he himself championed Sanders’ endorsement earlier today on Twitter:

Sen. Bernie Sanders has formally endorsed Cenk Uygur, co-founder of online news network The Young Turks, to fill the California congressional seat recently vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Hill. https://t.co/GQJQHWeo3F via @HuffPostPol — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2019

So, why did Bernie endorse him in the first place?

Update: Bernie Sanders withdrew his endorsement of California congressional candidate Cenk Uygur after reports about the online talk show host making crude and degrading comments about women and provocative statements about Jews, Muslims and other groups. https://t.co/tjEJeQhnju — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 13, 2019

Oh, and then there’s this gem:

Cenk Uygur in 2013: “I believe that if I were the benevolent dictator of the world, I would legalize bestiality where you are giving … you are pleasuring the animal.” Bernie Sanders endorsed Uygur on Thursday. w/ @ryanobles: https://t.co/ix7grwsPSk — Dan Merica (@merica) December 13, 2019

And, yes . . . there’s video:

#Cenk2020 – "If I were the benevolent dictator of the world I would legalize beastiality where you are pleasuring the animal."#CA25 pic.twitter.com/1NgAqUJ9aU — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) December 12, 2019

Who knew Katie Hill was the normal one in the CA-25?

***