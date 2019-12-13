Just to follow up on the story we told you about earlier, elderly socialist Bernie Sanders has un-endorsed The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur who is running in California’s 25th congressional district:

Note that Sanders only retracted the endorsement after Uygur said he will no longer accept endorsements:

Which was quite the change of heart as he himself championed Sanders’ endorsement earlier today on Twitter:

So, why did Bernie endorse him in the first place?

Oh, and then there’s this gem:

And, yes . . . there’s video:

Who knew Katie Hill was the normal one in the CA-25?

