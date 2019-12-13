A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of Barnard College firstyear student Tessa Major who was stabbed during a reported robbery near upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park earlier this week:

New York City police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a college student in a city park this week. Tessa Majors was stabbed multiple times with a knife on Wednesday during a robbery https://t.co/QelpgmZaW2 pic.twitter.com/wUydl1UUut — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2019

A second suspect was also arrested:

UPDATE: A second suspect was arrested this afternoon in the stabbing death of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors, a senior law enforcement official tells @thedailybeast. https://t.co/g4X7uAU1MF — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) December 13, 2019

According to reports, the first boy confessed to the crime:

CBS2 and other local news channels reported that the boy, whose name has not been disclosed, confessed to police that he and two friends tried to rob Majors and stabbed her.

Police say new details on the arrests will be released shortly:

UPDATE: Following arrest of 13-year-old boy in brutal stabbing death of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors, @NYPDShea says detectives 'are making significant progress, and we will have major updates to announce very soon' https://t.co/qa8gvOIGQA pic.twitter.com/Koi60yf4xM — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) December 13, 2019

The boy’s aunt, however, says he’s innocent:

EXCLUSIVE | Aunt of teen suspect in Tessa Majors murder speaks out: "I am sorry for her family, but I know my nephew did not do this." "My nephew did not do that,” she said through sobs. Cops arrested a 13-year-old boy who's confessed.https://t.co/pixfdZ51T6 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 13, 2019

This is so damn heartbreaking:

Mike Daly's beautiful and devastating eulogy of Tessa Majors just breaks my heart all over again. Thinking of the family of this young woman. https://t.co/ybCmm3ZOem — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) December 13, 2019

***