A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of Barnard College firstyear student Tessa Major who was stabbed during a reported robbery near upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park earlier this week:

A second suspect was also arrested:

According to reports, the first boy confessed to the crime:

CBS2 and other local news channels reported that the boy, whose name has not been disclosed, confessed to police that he and two friends tried to rob Majors and stabbed her.

Police say new details on the arrests will be released shortly:

The boy’s aunt, however, says he’s innocent:

This is so damn heartbreaking:

