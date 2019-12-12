Shot. . .

Rashida Tlaib says “white supremacy” is behind the attack on a kosher market in Jersey City earlier this week:

This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills. https://t.co/UhepTgVZDw — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 12, 2019

Chaser. . .

Who wants to tell her? From the NY Post:

David Anderson was described by law enforcement sources on Wednesday as a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites, and he introduced girlfriend and accomplice Francine Graham to their beliefs, a former friend and neighbor in Elizabethport, New Jersey, told The Post.

Here are the mugshots of the suspects:

Confirmed photos of the Jersey City shooters have been released. David Anderson & Francine Graham were followers of the black nationalist, anti-Semitic sect, the Black Hebrew Israelites. They killed one officer before launching an attack at the kosher market that killed 3 more. pic.twitter.com/gFCFS8riBm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2019

Screenshot for posterity:

And we’re done here.

