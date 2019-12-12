Shot. . .

Rashida Tlaib says “white supremacy” is behind the attack on a kosher market in Jersey City earlier this week:

Trending

Chaser. . .

Who wants to tell her? From the NY Post:

David Anderson was described by law enforcement sources on Wednesday as a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites, and he introduced girlfriend and accomplice Francine Graham to their beliefs, a former friend and neighbor in Elizabethport, New Jersey, told The Post.

Here are the mugshots of the suspects:

Screenshot for posterity:

And we’re done here.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jersey CityRashida Tlaib