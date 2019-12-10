Apparently, Trump-branded chocolate bars at JFK airport are the mega-triggering event for libs:

At JFK airport Terminal 1 I found this display of Trump branded chocolate for sale. It’s been there for a long time. The staff told me not one piece has sold. Why would they think foreigners would spend money on his picture is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/234cpus3D0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

Honest question here: Who has time for this?

When I pass those displays I turn the chocolate bars around. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) December 10, 2019

Others joked that the bars would be bestsellers in Russia:

Or really anyone for that matter who is flying thru there. Maybe they should try an airport in Laramie, or perhaps Vladivostok — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 10, 2019

Moscow Sheremtyevo airport is sold out. 😉 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 10, 2019

One person reports that she did buy one, but not to eat. This is just creepy:

I bought a bar at JFK Terminal 1 and my son made a voodoo doll out of it. — Adrienne Scott (@lilaloveland) December 10, 2019

Maybe they missed all the Obama-branded stuff for sale everywhere?

Good lord America. This is the sort of thing you'd expect to see at Pyongyang Airport. — Karl hughes (@Hughesdk) December 10, 2019

Yes. North Korea would totally let a private company put Kim Jong Un’s image on a piece of candy and then sell it for a profit:

This is what North Korea would do. Why is this even being sold? — Barbara (@BarbaraDaddari2) December 10, 2019

It looks like the candy is from New York-based Astor Chocolate. Order yours today!

