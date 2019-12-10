Apparently, Trump-branded chocolate bars at JFK airport are the mega-triggering event for libs:

Honest question here: Who has time for this?

Others joked that the bars would be bestsellers in Russia:

One person reports that she did buy one, but not to eat. This is just creepy:

Maybe they missed all the Obama-branded stuff for sale everywhere?

Yes. North Korea would totally let a private company put Kim Jong Un’s image on a piece of candy and then sell it for a profit:

It looks like the candy is from New York-based Astor Chocolate. Order yours today!

