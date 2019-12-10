Merriam-Webster’s 2019 word of the year is the gender neutral pronoun “they”:

Inbox: Merriam-Webster has announced their word of the year: the gender neutral pronoun They — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 10, 2019

Wait. People are looking up a definition of “they”?

Should’ve been “crawdad,” TBH:

You know, maybe their metrics are off if one of the other runner-ups based on “look-ups” was “the.” From The Guardian:

“They” was also competing with another building block of the English language: “the”. According to Merriam-Webster, it is “truly rare to see one of the most basic function words in the English language spike in our data”, but after the Ohio State University filed a trademark application in August for the word “the” with the US Patent Office, look-ups for “the” spiked 500%.

Anyway, Laura Ingraham has a suggestion of her own that’s much, much better:

From Merriam-Webster:

: a nonsense verse or composition : a rigmarole with apparent meaning which proves to be meaningless

Perfect!

***