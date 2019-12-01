Colorado Dem Sen. Michael Bennet wants everyone to know that he’s “just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids”:

I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids. pic.twitter.com/vwlPza4TRB — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 1, 2019

If you thought this sounded familiar, you were correct. Here’s Hillary Clinton with a “how do you do, fellow kids” moment from 2016 when she posted this Vine (remember that platform?) with the same tagline:

Shh. . .

Nobody tell him:

We’ll go with “being weird”:

Umm, is this a new meme, or is Michael Bennet just being weird? https://t.co/fFD0K1MVQc — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) December 1, 2019

Just drop on, Senator. It’s time.

