Colorado Dem Sen. Michael Bennet wants everyone to know that he’s “just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids”:
I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids. pic.twitter.com/vwlPza4TRB
— Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 1, 2019
If you thought this sounded familiar, you were correct. Here’s Hillary Clinton with a “how do you do, fellow kids” moment from 2016 when she posted this Vine (remember that platform?) with the same tagline:
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 1, 2019
Shh. . .
Nobody tell him:
We’ll go with “being weird”:
Umm, is this a new meme, or is Michael Bennet just being weird? https://t.co/fFD0K1MVQc
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) December 1, 2019
Just drop on, Senator. It’s time.
