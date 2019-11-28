You know all of those articles about how to get along with your Trump-supporting uncles we’ve been subjected to this week? Yeah. . .

It’s not the Trump-supporting uncles who are a problem.

Former Dem Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley berated Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli at the Dubliner bar in D.C. last night “on behalf of immigrant-refugee children!!!”:

You see, it’s OK to throw a fit if you’re mad at Trump administration immigration policies that are nearly identical to Obama administration immigration policies:

Because Obama never did this:

This doesn’t bode well for today:

The Washington Post is even cheering on this behavior:

Anyway, enjoy your turkeys today and please, don’t be a Martin at the dinner table.

***

