You know all of those articles about how to get along with your Trump-supporting uncles we’ve been subjected to this week? Yeah. . .

It’s not the Trump-supporting uncles who are a problem.

Former Dem Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley berated Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli at the Dubliner bar in D.C. last night “on behalf of immigrant-refugee children!!!”:

Martin O’Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!! — Siobhan Houton Arnold (@siobhanphilly) November 27, 2019

You see, it’s OK to throw a fit if you’re mad at Trump administration immigration policies that are nearly identical to Obama administration immigration policies:

Thanksgiving came early this year—> https://t.co/ycRKjexRYD — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) November 28, 2019

Because Obama never did this:

Good. The shame of baby-caging and sending asylum-seekers back to their deaths should follow them for the rest of their days. Happy Thanksgiving, Ken. 🦃 https://t.co/XnXrWnSJyg — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 28, 2019

This doesn’t bode well for today:

martin o'malley getting ahead on the thanksgiving fights before the rest of us i see https://t.co/cMDvAgG2Ax — Sanjana Karanth (@sanjanakaranth) November 28, 2019

The Washington Post is even cheering on this behavior:

I have not wished I was at a bar so much since I stopped drinking. https://t.co/RzdScmIV9T pic.twitter.com/c76nGwMISF — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 28, 2019

Anyway, enjoy your turkeys today and please, don’t be a Martin at the dinner table.

***