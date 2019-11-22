BUZZKILL? The NYT’s latest on the IG report (IF TRUE) is not what Trump supporters were hoping for

Posted at 5:03 pm on November 22, 2019 by Greg Pollowitz

The New York Times is reporting tonight that the IG report on FISA abuse that’s set to be released on December 9 will “criticize FBI officials but absolve leaders of acting out of anti-Trump bias”:

Keep in mind, what we’re reading is not the final product:

But the Washington Post is confirming many of what the NYT reported:

Here’s the opener from the NYT:

WASHINGTON — A highly anticipated report by the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to sharply criticize lower-level F.B.I. officials as well as bureau leaders involved in the early stages of the Trump-Russia investigation, but to absolve the top ranks of abusing their powers out of bias against President Trump, according to people briefed on a draft.

And here’s the bit on the alleged wrongdoing by “low-level lawyer” Kevin Clinesmith:

Investigators for the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, uncovered errors and omissions in documents related to the wiretapping of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page — including that a low-level lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered an email that officials used to prepare to seek court approval to renew the wiretap, the people said.

Mr. Horowitz referred his findings about Mr. Clinesmith to prosecutors for a potential criminal charge. Mr. Clinesmith left the Russia investigation in February 2018 after the inspector general identified him as one of a handful of F.B.I. officials who expressed animus toward Mr. Trump in text messages and resigned about two months ago, after the inspector general’s team interviewed him.

But the meat of the report will allegedly clear James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok:

In particular, while Mr. Horowitz criticizes F.B.I. leadership for its handling of the highly fraught Russia investigation in some ways, he made no finding of politically biased actions by top officials Mr. Trump has vilified like the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey; Andrew G. McCabe, the former deputy who temporarily ran the bureau after the president fired Mr. Comey in 2017; and Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence agent.

This is not what Trump supporters were hoping for, to say the least:

Libs, however, are pretty giddy right now:

So, there’s “something for everyone”?

And on and on it goes:

***


