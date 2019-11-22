In an interview with the Associate Press, Attorney General William Barr said Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself and that it was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups”:

Barr also told the AP that he watched all of the video surveillance tapes and can confirm that “no one entered the area where Epstein was housed the night he died”:

Meme creators — like of this wonderful one below — hardest hit:

