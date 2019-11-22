In an interview with the Associate Press, Attorney General William Barr said Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself and that it was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups”:

Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein’s death while behind bars but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of “a perfect storm of screw-ups.” https://t.co/EIHUTtBphx — The Associated Press (@AP) November 22, 2019

Barr also told the AP that he watched all of the video surveillance tapes and can confirm that “no one entered the area where Epstein was housed the night he died”:

Barr said evidence proves Epstein killed himself. He added that he personally reviewed security footage that confirmed that no one entered the area where Epstein was housed on the night he died. https://t.co/CTica7rhhm — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 22, 2019

Meme creators — like of this wonderful one below — hardest hit:

Amazing. RT when you see it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4cW8vKMHSj — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 22, 2019

