Like viewers all across America, we’re learning that former White House adviser Fiona Hill has a British accent:

Lots of people are learning that Fiona Hill has an accent right now, apparently. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 21, 2019

Was not expecting Fiona Hill's accent — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 21, 2019

We have a disproportionate number of Brits in our newsroom and there is a great deal of interest in Fiona Hill’s Yorkshire accent rn. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) November 21, 2019

Everything about the impeachment inquiry suddenly sounds smarter because Fiona Hill has a British accent. 😋 — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) November 21, 2019

fascinating to listen to Fiona Hill speaking this morning. She has authority and a calm presence, and (as she acknowledges) her north-east English accent is really distinct — Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill has a PhD from Harvard and a British accent. Steve Castor stands no chance. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 21, 2019

Hill grew up in England you see and her accent would have hampered her career there, but in America it’s a plus:

FIONA HILL: "I grew up poor with a very distinctive working-class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement. This background has never set me back in America." 🇺🇸 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 21, 2019

This is…probably true:

The reason your accent never held you back here is because Americans are suckers for any accent that sounds better than ours, #FionaHill 😏#ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/OIL6jl5skM — Tara Dublin, Fashion Cop (@taradublinrocks) November 21, 2019

Listen for yourself:

Dr. Fiona Hill: "I can say with confidence that this country has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England. I grew up poor, with a very distinctive working class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement." pic.twitter.com/RVFXuiQeCw — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

And, yes, our headline is trolling these fools:

Waiting for GOP to accuse Fiona Hill of being a British spy because she speaks with an English accent — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 21, 2019

How long until Republicans accuse Fiona Hill of "dual loyalties" because she has a British accent? — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 21, 2019

