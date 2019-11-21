Like viewers all across America, we’re learning that former White House adviser Fiona Hill has a British accent:
Lots of people are learning that Fiona Hill has an accent right now, apparently.
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 21, 2019
Was not expecting Fiona Hill's accent
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 21, 2019
We have a disproportionate number of Brits in our newsroom and there is a great deal of interest in Fiona Hill’s Yorkshire accent rn.
— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) November 21, 2019
Everything about the impeachment inquiry suddenly sounds smarter because Fiona Hill has a British accent. 😋
— Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) November 21, 2019
fascinating to listen to Fiona Hill speaking this morning. She has authority and a calm presence, and (as she acknowledges) her north-east English accent is really distinct
— Adam Roberts (@ARobertsjourno) November 21, 2019
Fiona Hill has a PhD from Harvard and a British accent. Steve Castor stands no chance.
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 21, 2019
Hill grew up in England you see and her accent would have hampered her career there, but in America it’s a plus:
FIONA HILL: "I grew up poor with a very distinctive working-class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement. This background has never set me back in America." 🇺🇸
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 21, 2019
This is…probably true:
The reason your accent never held you back here is because Americans are suckers for any accent that sounds better than ours, #FionaHill 😏#ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/OIL6jl5skM
— Tara Dublin, Fashion Cop (@taradublinrocks) November 21, 2019
Listen for yourself:
Dr. Fiona Hill: "I can say with confidence that this country has offered me opportunities I never would have had in England. I grew up poor, with a very distinctive working class accent. In England in the 1980s and 1990s, this would have impeded my professional advancement." pic.twitter.com/RVFXuiQeCw
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019
And, yes, our headline is trolling these fools:
Waiting for GOP to accuse Fiona Hill of being a British spy because she speaks with an English accent
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 21, 2019
How long until Republicans accuse Fiona Hill of "dual loyalties" because she has a British accent?
— Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 21, 2019
***