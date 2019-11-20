In his opening statement at today’s impeachment hearing, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said, “I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meeting with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations”:

But VP Pence’s office is pushing back on that, HARD.

Via Pence’s chief of staff Mark Short, “This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened”:

Trending

“Pretty powerful,” indeed:

Full statement here:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: SondlandTrump