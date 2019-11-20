In his opening statement at today’s impeachment hearing, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said, “I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meeting with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations”:

7.Sondland says he told Vice President Pence about the quid pro quo around Sept 1. pic.twitter.com/OZeUo8rr4t — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019

But VP Pence’s office is pushing back on that, HARD.

Via Pence’s chief of staff Mark Short, “This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened”:

From Pence's CoS Mark Short:

“Ambassador Gordon Sondland was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 20, 2019

“Pretty powerful,” indeed:

VP Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, says Pence never spoke with EU Amb Gordon Sondland about investigating Bidens or "conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine." "This alleged discussion recalled by Amb Sondland never happened." Pretty powerful. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 20, 2019

Full statement here:

Pence chief of staff flatly denies what Sondland just testified to: “The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations." pic.twitter.com/TtZIcGhsbT — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 20, 2019

