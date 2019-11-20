A new poll from Marquette Law School has found that support for impeaching President Trump has actually fallen 4 points in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

New round of poll results based on 801 interviews with WI registered voters Nov. 13 to 17. Margin of error for full sample is +/-4.1 percentage points. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

In October, 44% favored impeachment and removal and 51% did not. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

In new results, 40% of WI registered voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 53% do not think so, 6% don’t know. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

In November results, 52% believe Trump asked Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rivals, 29% do not believe he did this, 18% don’t know. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

In November results, 41% believe Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Trump political rivals, 38% do not believe this, 21% do not know. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

42% say Trump did something seriously wrong in his dealing with Ukraine, 9% say he did wrong but not seriously, 38% say he did nothing wrong. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

There remain large partisan differences in views of impeachment. For example, 81% of Democrats favor impeachment and removal, 94% of Republicans oppose. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

In October, 88% of Dems favored impeachment and removal, seven points more than in November. Republican opposition went from 92% in Oct to 94% in Nov. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Did Trump withhold aid to Ukraine to create pressure to investigate Trump rivals? Yes say 8% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

New @mulawpoll finds Trump currently leading in head-to-head matches with Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg among Wisconsin registered voters. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

November: Trump 47%, Biden 44% vs. October: Biden 50%, Trump 44%:

In November poll, Trump favored by 47%, Biden by 44% among WI voters. In October, it was Biden 50%, Trump 44%. In August, Biden 51%, Trump 42%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

November: Trump 48%, Sanders 45% vs. October: Sanders 48%, Trump 46%:

In November poll, Trump favored by 48%, Sanders by 45% among WI voters. In October, it was Sanders 48%, Trump 46%. In August, it was Sanders 48%, Trump 44%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

November: Trump 48%, Warren 43% vs. October: Warren 47%, Trump 46%:

In November poll, Trump favored by 48%, Warren by 43% among WI voters. In October, it was Warren 47%, Trump 46%. In August, it was Warren 45%, Trump 45%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

November: Trump 47%, Buttigieg 39%, October: Trump 45%, Buttigieg 43%:

In November poll, Trump favored by 47%, Buttigieg by 39%. In October, it was Trump 45%, Buttigieg 43%. (No August results for this match.) #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

For example, in Oct., 97% of Dems supported Biden over Trump. In Nov., 88% of Dems supported Biden over Trump. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

***