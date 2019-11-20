A new poll from Marquette Law School has found that support for impeaching President Trump has actually fallen 4 points in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Details:

Even fewer Dems favor impeaching President Trump today than a month ago:

And, BOOM!

November: Trump 47%, Biden 44% vs. October: Biden 50%, Trump 44%:

November: Trump 48%, Sanders 45% vs. October: Sanders 48%, Trump 46%:

November: Trump 48%, Warren 43% vs. October: Warren 47%, Trump 46%:

November: Trump 47%, Buttigieg 39%, October: Trump 45%, Buttigieg 43%:

Wow. Trump is getting stronger, not weaker:

***

