Amanda Kondrat’yev, a Florida woman who pleaded guilty to dousing Rep. Matt Gaetz with a red drink to protest his ties to the NRA, was sentenced to 15 days in a federal prison on Monday:

After Rep. Matt Gaetz complains, Florida woman who threw drink at him receives 15-day sentence https://t.co/dhEYprvj3i — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 19, 2019

According to Ballotpedia, she at one time considered running against Gaets in the FL-01:

“Kondrat’yev ran in the 2016 election for the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 1st District.[1] Kondrat’yev withdrew from the race before the filing deadline.[2]”

So instead of running for office, she threw a slushie at him?

Florida woman gets prison time for throwing slushie at Matt Gaetz: https://t.co/CaO3cSEj3K pic.twitter.com/JNbG26XBZc — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) November 20, 2019

Maybe this will keep libs from encouraging the “milkshaking” of people they don’t agree with:

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019

Needles to say, her attorney isn’t happy about it. From Newsweek:

“For him to talk about a violent crime, it’s not as violent as a potential DUI is to drivers on the road,” Stevenson said. “It’s not as much of a threat to our national security as storming a security hearing with a cellphone in a room that doesn’t allow cellphones. It doesn’t jeopardize our rule of law as much as intimidating witnesses, and it’s not as severe as threatening to unleash violent supporters if you don’t get what you want.”

Kondrat’yev later tweeted her thanks to her attorney and fans:

Thank you to everyone that helped me through this SlushieGate madness. Special thanks to Eric Stevenson of @StevensonKlotz, and to all my friends and family that were with me in person or in spirit.

15 days jail, 1 yr probation, $500 fine. Not ideal, but I will survive. pic.twitter.com/QAsGAMYzq0 — Amanda Kondrat'yev (@manderwall) November 19, 2019

It’s a pretty simple message for both sides: DON’T THROW THINGS!

Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team. We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events. https://t.co/njWuBquiRs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2019

