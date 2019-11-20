🎶Bad girls, bad girls…watcha gonna do? Watcha gonna do when the come for you…🎶

Amanda Kondrat’yev, a Florida woman who pleaded guilty to dousing Rep. Matt Gaetz with a red drink to protest his ties to the NRA, was sentenced to 15 days in a federal prison on Monday:

According to Ballotpedia, she at one time considered running against Gaets in the FL-01:

“Kondrat’yev ran in the 2016 election for the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 1st District.[1] Kondrat’yev withdrew from the race before the filing deadline.[2]”

So instead of running for office, she threw a slushie at him?

Maybe this will keep libs from encouraging the “milkshaking” of people they don’t agree with:

Needles to say, her attorney isn’t happy about it. From Newsweek:

“For him to talk about a violent crime, it’s not as violent as a potential DUI is to drivers on the road,” Stevenson said. “It’s not as much of a threat to our national security as storming a security hearing with a cellphone in a room that doesn’t allow cellphones. It doesn’t jeopardize our rule of law as much as intimidating witnesses, and it’s not as severe as threatening to unleash violent supporters if you don’t get what you want.”

Kondrat’yev later tweeted her thanks to her attorney and fans:

It’s a pretty simple message for both sides: DON’T THROW THINGS!

***

Tags: Matt Gaetz