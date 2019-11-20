Amb. Gordon Sondland’s opening statement for today’s impeachment hearing has been released and he says that President Trump did order him to link aide to Ukraine to an investigation of the Bidens:

Over to you, Rudy Giuliani:

He’s bringing Vice President Pence. . .

. . .and Secretary of State Pompeo into the mix as well:

You can read the entire thing here:

