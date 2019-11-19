As we told you over the weekend, Dem Tedra Cobb, who is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, raised almost $1 million after libs got angry at Rep. Stefanik’s questioning in the impeachment hearings:

And now they’re dreaming of another $1 million after today’s questions:

This has libs predicted a Cobb win in 2020:

But it’s time for a reality check. It’s not going to happen, via The Cook Report’s Dave Wasserman:

Guys, why not just light the money on fire? At least that would be entertaining:

So, why didn’t this work in 2018?

Crickets.

