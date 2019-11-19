As we told you over the weekend, Dem Tedra Cobb, who is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, raised almost $1 million after libs got angry at Rep. Stefanik’s questioning in the impeachment hearings:

Elise Stefanik’s Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, has raised more than $1 million since the impeachment hearings began.https://t.co/pGTR3U7y7K — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2019

And now they’re dreaming of another $1 million after today’s questions:

Do I sense another $1 million for @TedraCobb ? https://t.co/E4VsZBBg5b — Bev Vincent (@BevVincent) November 19, 2019

This has libs predicted a Cobb win in 2020:

She won’t be in Congress for long. @TedraCobb got this. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 19, 2019

When @EliseStefanik Grand stands for her and her party's own agenda rather than stick to the issues at the #ImpeachmentHearing shes helping

fund @TedraCobb Campaign — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) November 19, 2019

But it’s time for a reality check. It’s not going to happen, via The Cook Report’s Dave Wasserman:

The political reality – as much as Dems wish this weren’t the case – is that #NY21 Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) is well-aligned with her North Country district, which twice voted for Obama before voting for Trump by *14%* in 2016. She’s not vulnerable in 2020. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 19, 2019

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) beat Tedra Cobb (D) 56%-42% in 2018, a terrific Dem year. And the voters who stayed home there in 2018? Overwhelmingly whites w/o college degrees, aka Trump’s base. There are 15-20 legitimately vulnerable R House seats. #NY21 isn’t remotely one of them. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 19, 2019

Guys, why not just light the money on fire? At least that would be entertaining:

Time for another donation to @TedraCobb. Since Elise Stefanik thinks attempted bribery and extortion aren't actual crimes, she has no place in our Congress. https://t.co/6gVahGSAcW — Liz Gumbinner 🌊 (@Mom101) November 19, 2019

So, why didn’t this work in 2018?

Never a bad time to ask you to follow @TedraCobb and donate to her campaign. As representative Stefanik talks about her district, worth remembering that her only connection to #NY21 is her parents’ vacation home. #ImpeachmentHearings https://t.co/qKm2QZimv7 — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 19, 2019

Crickets.

