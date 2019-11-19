As we told you over the weekend, Dem Tedra Cobb, who is challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, raised almost $1 million after libs got angry at Rep. Stefanik’s questioning in the impeachment hearings:
Elise Stefanik’s Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, has raised more than $1 million since the impeachment hearings began.https://t.co/pGTR3U7y7K
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2019
And now they’re dreaming of another $1 million after today’s questions:
Do I sense another $1 million for @TedraCobb ? https://t.co/E4VsZBBg5b
— Bev Vincent (@BevVincent) November 19, 2019
This has libs predicted a Cobb win in 2020:
She won’t be in Congress for long. @TedraCobb got this.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 19, 2019
When @EliseStefanik Grand stands for her and her party's own agenda rather than stick to the issues at the #ImpeachmentHearing shes helping
fund @TedraCobb Campaign
— Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) November 19, 2019
But it’s time for a reality check. It’s not going to happen, via The Cook Report’s Dave Wasserman:
The political reality – as much as Dems wish this weren’t the case – is that #NY21 Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) is well-aligned with her North Country district, which twice voted for Obama before voting for Trump by *14%* in 2016.
She’s not vulnerable in 2020.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 19, 2019
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) beat Tedra Cobb (D) 56%-42% in 2018, a terrific Dem year. And the voters who stayed home there in 2018? Overwhelmingly whites w/o college degrees, aka Trump’s base.
There are 15-20 legitimately vulnerable R House seats. #NY21 isn’t remotely one of them.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 19, 2019
Guys, why not just light the money on fire? At least that would be entertaining:
Time for another donation to @TedraCobb. Since Elise Stefanik thinks attempted bribery and extortion aren't actual crimes, she has no place in our Congress. https://t.co/6gVahGSAcW
— Liz Gumbinner 🌊 (@Mom101) November 19, 2019
So, why didn’t this work in 2018?
Never a bad time to ask you to follow @TedraCobb and donate to her campaign. As representative Stefanik talks about her district, worth remembering that her only connection to #NY21 is her parents’ vacation home. #ImpeachmentHearings https://t.co/qKm2QZimv7
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 19, 2019
Crickets.
