Breaking news out of NYC where the DOJ has charged federal correction officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas of falsifying records on the night of Epstein’s death:

NEWS: Both guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide are now in FBI custody, a law enforcement official said told @MarkMorales51 The guards will be in court later this afternoon to face charges that are expected to include falsifying records, the official said. — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) November 19, 2019

The two guards changed the records to make it look like they were checking in on Epstein:

Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein night he killed himself charged with falsifying prison records to make it appear they checked on him every half hour before suicide, @AP rpts: https://t.co/dnbfjAVLaB — Mark Albert (@malbertnews) November 19, 2019

According to the indictment, the two guards slept and searched the internet instead:

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two prison guards working when Jeffrey Epstein died, have been arrested on federal charges accusing them of falsifying records after failing to check on Epstein. Instead, they slept and browsed the Internet, feds say: https://t.co/NQePi7SPcN — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) November 19, 2019

From the DOJ:

Correctional Officers Charged With Falsifying Records On August 9th And 10th At The Metropolitan Correctional Center

Defendants Allegedly Created Records Falsely Attesting to Required Checks of Inmates the Defendants Never Did in the Special Housing Unit on the Night Inmate Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Guido Modano, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, New York Field Office (“DOJ OIG”), and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging federal correctional officers TOVA NOEL and MICHAEL THOMAS with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (“MCC”), a Manhattan detention facility that houses federal inmates. NOEL and THOMAS surrendered this morning. The case is assigned to Southern District of New York U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

Noel and Thomas were taken into custody by the FBI early this morning:

According to the indictment, Epstein was found in his cell with a noose around his neck and that the two guards admitted to a supervisor that the didn’t do their rounds:

Here’s how Epstein was found: pic.twitter.com/YHMTnb65TD — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 19, 2019

