Breaking news out of NYC where the DOJ has charged federal correction officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas of falsifying records on the night of Epstein’s death:

The two guards changed the records to make it look like they were checking in on Epstein:

According to the indictment, the two guards slept and searched the internet instead:

From the DOJ:

Correctional Officers Charged With Falsifying Records On August 9th And 10th At The Metropolitan Correctional Center
Defendants Allegedly Created Records Falsely Attesting to Required Checks of Inmates the Defendants Never Did in the Special Housing Unit on the Night Inmate Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Guido Modano, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, New York Field Office (“DOJ OIG”), and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging federal correctional officers TOVA NOEL and MICHAEL THOMAS with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (“MCC”), a Manhattan detention facility that houses federal inmates. NOEL and THOMAS surrendered this morning. The case is assigned to Southern District of New York U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

Noel and Thomas were taken into custody by the FBI early this morning:

According to the indictment, Epstein was found in his cell with a noose around his neck and that the two guards admitted to a supervisor that the didn’t do their rounds:

***

