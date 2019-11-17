So, shouldn’t this be front-and-center at the impeachment hearing this week? Since Ukraine keeps saying there was no quid pro quo, shouldn’t we believe them?

Republicans & others must remember, the Ukrainian President and Foreign Minister both said that there was no pressure placed on them whatsoever. Also, they didn’t even know the money wasn’t paid, and got the money with no conditions. But why isn’t Germany, France (Europe) paying? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

According to Dem Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, that answer is a resounding “no.” From his hit with CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning where he accused Ukrainian officials of lying to make sure aid keeps flowing:

Asked about the Ukrainian Foreign Minister saying he saw no linkage between investigations and aid, @ChrisMurphyCT says: “The Ukrainians aren’t going to come out and accuse the president of extortion. Why? Because they are presently reliant on the goodwill of Donald Trump… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 17, 2019

2/ “… in order to keep that country safe. They can’t take on the president because at any moment he could stop the security aide once more. So nobody should be surprised when the Ukrainians are trying to put as good as spin on this as possible,… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 17, 2019

3/“… are trying to stay in the president’s good graces because right now the president still holds enormous leverage over that country’s independent sovereignty.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 17, 2019

