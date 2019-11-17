Shot. . .

A new poll on Iowa from YouGov/CBS News has the race tied with the elderly socialist from Vermont claiming it shows his “campaign has the momentum and the excitement that will take us all the way to the Democratic National Convention and that will defeat Donald Trump next November”:

But for some strange and inexplicable reason, Team Sanders did not post the results from these other YouGov/CBS News polls.

Trending

Like this one on SC showing Joe Biden with a commanding lead:

Or this one showing Bernie trailing Biden by 10 points in Nevada:

And here NH with Elizabeth Warren with a comfortable lead:

Bernie, you’re BUSTED.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sanders