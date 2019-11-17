Shot. . .

A new poll on Iowa from YouGov/CBS News has the race tied with the elderly socialist from Vermont claiming it shows his “campaign has the momentum and the excitement that will take us all the way to the Democratic National Convention and that will defeat Donald Trump next November”:

But for some strange and inexplicable reason, Team Sanders did not post the results from these other YouGov/CBS News polls.

Like this one on SC showing Joe Biden with a commanding lead:

South Carolina @YouGovUS/@CBSNewsPoll (11/6-13):

Biden 45%

Warren 17%

Sanders 15%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 5%

Steyer 2%

Booker 2%

Delaney 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Gabbard 1%

Bullock 1%

Williamson 0%

Bennet 0%

Castro 0%

Yang 0%

Sestak 0%

Messam 0%https://t.co/iu3pkC7v94 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 17, 2019

Or this one showing Bernie trailing Biden by 10 points in Nevada:

#Nevada @YouGovUS/@CBSNewsPoll (11/6-13):

Biden 33%

Sanders 23%

Warren 21%

Buttigieg 9%

Harris 4%

Booker 2%

Steyer 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Yang 1%

Castro 1%

Bennet 0%

Sestak 0%

Williamson 0%

Messam 0%

Delaney 0%

Gabbard 0%

Bullock 0%https://t.co/TgqLPRVS7r — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 17, 2019

And here NH with Elizabeth Warren with a comfortable lead:

New Hampshire @YouGovUS/@CBSNewsPoll (11/6-13):

Warren 31%

Biden 22%

Sanders 20%

Buttigieg 16%

Klobuchar 3%

Harris 3%

Steyer 1%

Booker 1%

Yang 1%

Castro 0%

Bullock 0%

Delaney 0%

Bennet 0%

Williamson 0%

Gabbard 0%

Sestak 0%

Messam 0%https://t.co/AvnbuES5NB — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 17, 2019

Bernie, you’re BUSTED.

***