ICYMI, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan delivered the good in the second day of testimony, getting Amb. Marie Yovanovitch to admit that she or anyone else at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev did anything to prevent Ukrainian government officials from meddling in the 2016 election:

Rep. Jordan then went on to list all of the Ukrainian officials lining up with Hillary Clinton:

Needless to say, libs weren’t impressed:

Rep. Jordan also casually pointed out that after President Trump replaced Yovanovitch with the Dems’ star witness, Bill Taylor, which kind of busts the narrative on this:

And here’s the must-watch clip of the day of a fiery back-and-forth between Chairman Schiff and Jordan:

You can watch Rep. Jordan’s entire questioning here:

