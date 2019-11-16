ICYMI, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan delivered the good in the second day of testimony, getting Amb. Marie Yovanovitch to admit that she or anyone else at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev did anything to prevent Ukrainian government officials from meddling in the 2016 election:

Jim Jordan just got Yovanovitch, who's clearly a left-wing partisan, to admit she didn't do a single thing to prevent Ukrainian officials from meddling in our election in 2016. Her demeanor made it clear she did nothing because she supported foreign efforts to damage Trump. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2019

Rep. Jordan then went on to list all of the Ukrainian officials lining up with Hillary Clinton:

.@Jim_Jordan comes out directly on 2016: Should Ambassador ever try to influence host country elections?

Yovanovitch: No. Jordan: "But that’s what happened in 2016." Chaly op-ed, Yatsenyuk, Avakov criticism, Lutshenko said “Majority of Ukrainian politicians on Clinton’s side… — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) November 15, 2019

Jordan asks, Did you talk to Ukrainian government about this? "You guys need to knock this off?"

Yovanovitch: No.

Jordan: Nobody did anything. Isn’t it clear why Trump may be concerned?

Yovanovitch: "That doesn't create Ukrainian government strategy to influence the elections" — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) November 15, 2019

Needless to say, libs weren’t impressed:

Jim Jordan is trying to confuse Americans by confusing himself and being confused. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 15, 2019

Surprising no one, #JimJordan is engaging in #conspiracytheory and attacking #HillaryClinton. Also lots of yelling.

So much yelling. — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) November 15, 2019

Once again, I will say that the Ukrainians were unhappy about candidate trump's statements because what he said was **completely in line with the Kremlin's policy and views** and completely wrong in terms of the US perspective/policy But go ahead Jim Jordan, keep on 🙄 — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) November 15, 2019

Jim Jordan suggests that, as ambassador to Ukraine, Yovanovitch should have asked Ukrainians not to speak out after candidate Trump indicated he might support Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territory — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 15, 2019

we're in some weird Fox News primetime waters now, Jim Jordan is claiming that "a majority of Ukrainian politicians want Hillary Clinton to win" #ImpeachingHearings — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 15, 2019

Rep. Jordan also casually pointed out that after President Trump replaced Yovanovitch with the Dems’ star witness, Bill Taylor, which kind of busts the narrative on this:

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "If recalling Amb. Yovanovitch was part of some scheme by Trump and Pompeo and Giuliani to get Pres. Zelensky to do an investigation, why would they replace her with the Democrats' first witness, their star witness, Bill Taylor?" pic.twitter.com/5QAfi2fDgp — The Hill (@thehill) November 15, 2019

And here’s the must-watch clip of the day of a fiery back-and-forth between Chairman Schiff and Jordan:

Rep. Adam Schiff to Rep. Jim Jordan: "Mr. Jordan I have indulged you with extra time, but that indulgence is wearing out … there is a question though right?" Jordan: "Our indulgence wore out with you a long time ago, Mr. Chairman, I'll tell you that." https://t.co/5l2kdnisNV pic.twitter.com/8str0Y7Gj6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2019

You can watch Rep. Jordan’s entire questioning here:

***