Shortly after the White House released the transcript of the April 21 call between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, it was quickly pointed out that there were major discrepancies between what was released this morning and the readout given to the press at the time:

You can read it for yourself here. At issue is that back in April, the readout said the two discussed corruption. That’s missing from the transcript released this morning:

And a few minutes ago, Deputy Press Sec. Hogan Gidley released a statement blaming Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — the NSC’s Ukraine expert — for the differences:

Gidley’s full statement here:

Vindman is still at the White House:

And this should make his testimony next week a little more interesting:

