Breaking news out of D.C. where the White House just confirmed that President Trump pardoned Army 1st. Lt. Clint Lorance and Army Major Matthew Goldstein:

Lorance was actually in Leavenworth prison when he got the call:

Details from Military Times:

Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, convicted of second degree murder in the death of three Afghans, was given a full pardon from president for the crimes. Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who faced murder charges next year for a similar crime, was also given a full pardon for those offenses.

He also restored Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher to the rank of E-7, Chief Petty Officer:

Trending

All three had been accused of war crimes:

In a statement released by the White House, President Trump said “when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight”:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: pardonsTrump