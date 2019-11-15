Breaking news out of D.C. where the White House just confirmed that President Trump pardoned Army 1st. Lt. Clint Lorance and Army Major Matthew Goldstein:

Confirmed now from @WhiteHouse: @POTUS has signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for @USArmy First Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 15, 2019

Lorance was actually in Leavenworth prison when he got the call:

From CBS' David Martin: According to his lawyer, pardon recipient Lt Clint Lorance, still serving time in Leavenworth, received notice of the pardon in phone calls from both @POTUS and @VP. Attorney says Lorance to be released as early as tonight. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 16, 2019

Details from Military Times:

Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, convicted of second degree murder in the death of three Afghans, was given a full pardon from president for the crimes. Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who faced murder charges next year for a similar crime, was also given a full pardon for those offenses.

He also restored Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher to the rank of E-7, Chief Petty Officer:

Also, @POTUS has signed n order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 15, 2019

All three had been accused of war crimes:

In a statement released by the White House, President Trump said “when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight”:

