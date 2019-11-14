Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Rep. Adam Schiff of lying when he said at yesterday’s impeachment hearing that he did not know the identity of the whistleblower:

McCarthy repeatedly argued that Schiff knows who the whistleblower is and met with him. Schiff says this isn't true. A reporter follows up and asks if McCarthy can just say it plainly. Does he think Schiff is lying? "Yes." — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 14, 2019

More from Rep. McCarthy’s presser here: