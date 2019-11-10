Julián Castro came out against Iowa’s status as the first-in-the-nation caucus, saying “I believe it’s time our primaries reflect our nation’s diversity”:

Castro is polling under 1% in Iowa which may explain his comment:

Trending

It’s pretty clear that this was a shot at Elizabeth Warren:

Oh, and Castro signed a pledge to support Iowa’s FITN status, so his signature is basically worthless at this point:

And, not surprisingly, he pulled out of New Hampshire as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Julián Castro