As an update to Yashar Ali’s story yesterday on ABC investigating the whistleblower who leaked footage of their anchor questioning the network’s coverage of Jeffrey Epstein, he’s now reporting that CBS had fired the individual:

5. Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2019

This is a legit ‘Holy s*it’ moment:

So, they’re colluding?

Looks like two media outlets conspired to retaliate against a whistleblower. Meanwhile, they’re claiming Resistance talking point that merely identifying Ukraine leaker — even though he’s protected from retaliation— is unacceptable. Interesting. https://t.co/WqQgMRLbA6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2019

Not only have most networks ignored this major story about ABC News killing the Epstein story years ago, but now CBS News has assisted ABC News in punishing the person who allegedly exposed it. https://t.co/LFm7jBaibZ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

CBS fired one of its own people for doing journalism on ABC. Says it all really. https://t.co/JHEhWwGPCV — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) November 7, 2019

CBS helping ABC cover up their own malpractice. https://t.co/rJLr26AdF5 — neontaster (@neontaster) November 7, 2019

Nice to see media competitors coming together to destroy the whistleblower https://t.co/8ow1Z7uF4M — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2019

“Truth to power” it’s not:

Two news networks colluding to fire someone who leaked a massive bombshell about one of them covering up for a highly connected pedophile Now watch as journalists all turn away so not to endanger their own future job prospects. But sure guys. Truth to power or something. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2019

Not all whistleblowers are created equal:

Some whistleblowers (like those who reveal a years-long corporate cover-up of a notorious pedophile) are less equal than others. https://t.co/Mrgiwgnatz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 7, 2019

I guess it’s cool to retaliate against whistleblowers now. https://t.co/P0FJjOmV0y — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 7, 2019

Suddenly the media has no problem going after whistleblowers https://t.co/fRjwBiTT6O — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2019

The lesson here is to keep your mouth shut:

If you work for these News companies and dare speak truth to power they will fire you ass faster than you can say "protect the bottom line at all costs even if it means allowing the most prolific pedophile the world has ever known to walk free" https://t.co/31joI5CYp1 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 7, 2019

And no wonder people don’t trust the media:

gee i wonder why people do not trust the media https://t.co/60LPaz58NI — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 7, 2019

Holy moly, the state of US media https://t.co/dXXBalesHe — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 7, 2019

And how does this not get worse for both ABC and CBS?

Seems like maybe this could backfire if the staffer decides to go public, eh? https://t.co/5Q6j9thbq5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 7, 2019

