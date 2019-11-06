Gov. Ralph Blackface (D-VA) declared last night that “Virginia is officially blue” after election results showed a complete Dem takeover of the state:

And how soon everyone forgot about this:

The lesson here for politicians is to NEVER RESIGN:

Well, at least for Dem politicians who get an assist from the media:

And don’t forget the Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexual assault scandal:

But Dems did have a little help as many races were unopposed:

***

