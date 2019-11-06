Gov. Ralph Blackface (D-VA) declared last night that “Virginia is officially blue” after election results showed a complete Dem takeover of the state:

"I'm here to officially declare today, November 5, 2019, that Virginia is officially blue," Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam told a crowd of supporters in Richmond. https://t.co/NXiuk3cRFI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2019

And how soon everyone forgot about this:

"I'm here to officially declare today, November 5, 2019, that Virginia is officially blue." – Gov. Ralph Northam pic.twitter.com/Ms4lsNi9gq — Eric Wilson (@ericwilson) November 6, 2019

The lesson here for politicians is to NEVER RESIGN:

Remember how Ralph Northam's problems were going to destroy the Virginia Democratic party?#Pundits https://t.co/dpRBaUSy4p — Charles Lane (@ChuckLane1) November 6, 2019

Nine months ago most elected officials called on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign. He refused and, after tonight, he will govern alongside a state legislature controlled by his own party. https://t.co/EBoMpvjJDX — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 6, 2019

Well, at least for Dem politicians who get an assist from the media:

The press had a lot to do with saving them. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 6, 2019

Congratulations, you normalized a racist. — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 6, 2019

And don’t forget the Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexual assault scandal:

Two blackface scandals, a sexual assault accusation, and post-birth abortion comments did zero damage to Democrats in Virginia, now a solidly blue state. https://t.co/Ehf8xWcyMa — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 6, 2019

But Dems did have a little help as many races were unopposed:

The party of Jefferson Davis ran unopposed in my district. The Republicans had a write-in candidate for delegate. https://t.co/tRu1qT6lM7 — Tim Cavanaugh (@bigtimcavanaugh) November 6, 2019

***