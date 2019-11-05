A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death reportedly over a Popeyes chicken sandwich in Oxon Hill, Md. last night:

BREAKING: Sources say someone has been stabbed to death over a Popeye's chicken sandwich at the Popeye's in Oxon Hill. We are on our way to learn more. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

According to media reports, the fight started inside the restaurant and spilled out into the street:

#BREAKING Police say a man was stabbed to death outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Md.

Sources tell police it was over a chicken sandwich.

They say a fight started inside and then spilled outside in the parking lot where the victim was stabbed. pic.twitter.com/pbOzprmG7u — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 5, 2019

Someone is dead because of a f***ing sandwich:

POPEYES STABBING: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes over an argument that began after someone cut the line for the chicken sandwich. Police are still searching for the suspect. DETAILS: https://t.co/SXulkQzcQV pic.twitter.com/la2IHprQxr — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 5, 2019

Do they get paid extra for this, because they should:

More video of workers cleaning up inside after a man was stabbed to death in a fight allegedly over a chicken sandwich at Popeyes in Oxon Hill —> https://t.co/hOUyimiML0 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/LnPevqsUjs — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) November 5, 2019

The suspect is still at large:

Police confirm person stabbed to death during argument over chicken sandwich at Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland; the suspect remains at large pic.twitter.com/GqGF3Nwd2M — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2019

