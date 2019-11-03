Bernie Sanders is hosting a rally in Minneapolis with squad member Ilhan Omar when a “lock him up” chant broke out during his speech:

We remember when the media blasted Trump paused during a “send her back” chant at one of his rallies:

Video here:

It happened during Ilhan Omar’s introduction, too:

They were chanting it outside as well:

Over to you, media:

Tags: Bernie SandersLock Him Up