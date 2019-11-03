Bernie Sanders is hosting a rally in Minneapolis with squad member Ilhan Omar when a “lock him up” chant broke out during his speech:

Bernie Sanders supporters in Minneapolis loudly chant "Lock him up!" as Sanders says President Donald Trump "deserves to be impeached." — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) November 4, 2019

We remember when the media blasted Trump paused during a “send her back” chant at one of his rallies:

While talking about President Trump, @BernieSanders’ Minneapolis crowd starts loudly chanting “Lock Him Up.” Sanders pauses for a bit to allow the chants to continue. — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) November 4, 2019

Video here:

Chants of “Lock Him Up” at tonight’s @BernieSanders rally in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/58NT6dQ7ZP — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 4, 2019

It happened during Ilhan Omar’s introduction, too:

Bernie crowd chants "Lock him up!" after Rep. Omar starts trashing Trump pic.twitter.com/Z93tkw6vkP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2019

They were chanting it outside as well:

Sanders supporters have been exchanging chants with President Trump’s supporters on the flip side of the street, including yelling over, “lock him up.” pic.twitter.com/QtFcPuCXdA — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) November 3, 2019

Over to you, media:

Can’t wait for all the reporters and pundits to express outrage like they do after every Trump rally. https://t.co/fx2Mhzzbrf — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2019

