Did you happen to catch President Trump’s 2020 ad during Game 7 of the World Series? If not, have at watch. It’s really good:

Game 7 World Series ad, 1 year out. #WeAreComing and fighting for the forgotten Americans. "He's no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington." pic.twitter.com/DSqh6RpaGt — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 31, 2019

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s anti-Trump Laurence Tribe calling it “brilliant”:

This is what we’re up against. This pro-Trump ad is brilliant. We need to up our game, folks!https://t.co/LKNl72vh4M — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 1, 2019

Some of Tribe’s followers disagree with his assessment, however:

1. We do need to up our game.

2. The ad is not brilliant and it's unwise for you to say it is. — Ellyn (@egayle333) November 1, 2019

thats not "brilliant" by any standard i've ever used the term. It may be 'effective'? maybee… for those who are gullible enough to not look under the hood. — RED HEADED STEPCHILD (@stevebr99361175) November 1, 2019

Brilliant for dummies — Norma (@NormaNorma291) November 2, 2019

They really are going to make the same mistakes in 2020 that they did in 2016, aren’t they?

This ad (and others like this) only play to his Tiny Shrinking Base.. At this point going forward, nothing he puts out will move the needle towards him. Nothing. — Better_Days_Ahead💙 (@perrymason888) November 1, 2019

But at least some Dems seem to understand the threat:

@tribelaw nails it. RNC has tons more $ than DNC. Ds better get their act together. And soon. First step: Selecting a nominee that has a chance of beating T in the critical counties in the critical states. And, sorry, that's not Warren or Bernie or Pete. https://t.co/vFK5dn8PhB — legalnerd (@alegalnerd) November 2, 2019