After tonight’s news of Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the race entirely, Kamala Harris’ campaign is confirming that they’re closing down all of their field offices in New Hampshire to concentrate entirely on Iowa:

Their HQ will stay open, however, albeit with a “scaled down staff”:

Harris will reportedly not even officially file for her candidacy in person:

In the history of politics, has going “all-in on Iowa” ever worked?

***

