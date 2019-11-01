After tonight’s news of Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the race entirely, Kamala Harris’ campaign is confirming that they’re closing down all of their field offices in New Hampshire to concentrate entirely on Iowa:

NBC News has confirmed that @KamalaHarris’ New Hampshire campaign is closing their three field offices in Nashua, Portsmouth and Keene, and has cancelled her trip to New Hampshire that was originally scheduled for next week as she goes all in on Iowa. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 1, 2019

Their HQ will stay open, however, albeit with a “scaled down staff”:

The campaign’s HQ in Manchester will remain open with a scaled down staff, and the campaign says that their entire field organizing team has been laid off. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 1, 2019

Harris will reportedly not even officially file for her candidacy in person:

The campaign says that Harris’ name will be on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary, but she will not be filing in person at the state house in Concord. Details to come if it will be an in-person surrogate or not, still being worked out, but most likely will be mailed in. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 1, 2019

In the history of politics, has going “all-in on Iowa” ever worked?

On the record statement from Nate Evans, Harris Campaign New Hampshire Communications Director: "…the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire…" pic.twitter.com/xrBJMZV0UM — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 1, 2019

***

Related:

Team Beto asks journos to be 'respectful' of his volunteers because 'they're very vulnerable now' https://t.co/27ZGpq90b5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2019